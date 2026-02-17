Liberia: Digital Mapping Key to Urbanization

Geospatial experts in Liberia are urging the government to prioritize digital mapping as a key tool for urban development, saying the technology could transform city planning, infrastructure management, and investor confidence across the country.

At the recent National Infrastructure Conference held in Ganta, LMK Geospatial Services--a joint venture of three Liberian companies, Lake Piso Solutions, MWETANA Consulting and Technology Group, and KWARECOM--presented a detailed case for the adoption of drone technology, satellite imagery, and geospatial intelligence in Liberia's urban planning and governance.

According to LMK's Managing General Partner, Mr. Vivien C. Jones, digital mapping provides accurate, up-to-date information on roads, drainage systems, buildings, land use, and flood-prone areas. "This approach enables government agencies to plan, build, and manage cities based on reliable data rather than estimates," he said.

Mr. Jones emphasized that the initiative could start with a pilot project in a single neighborhood or city, offering a cost-effective approach compared to large-scale infrastructure projects. "The economic benefits are substantial because it improves property taxation, reduces infrastructure failures, lowers project costs, and increases investor confidence," he added.

The experts highlighted additional advantages of digital mapping, including faster and more resilient urban growth, reduced land disputes, and protection of critical wetlands. "With a single and authoritative source of data in a cadastral, the possibilities are endless," Mr. Jones said.

Beyond urban planning, LMK noted that geospatial intelligence could support agriculture through crop health assessments and precision spraying, enhance maritime inspection and border surveillance, improve forest and ecosystem monitoring, aid environmental audits in mining areas, and strengthen law enforcement and national security operations.

To implement the initiative effectively, LMK recommended establishing strong institutional frameworks, including adequate staffing, capacity building, public education, and marketing to accelerate adoption. "Deploying and implementing such a platform effectively requires an institutional setup while informing and educating the public about its advantages," Mr. Jones said.

He further encouraged the government to integrate geospatial intelligence into all areas of national planning, including land administration, environmental protection, housing, utilities, healthcare, education, security, and infrastructure. "As part of the government's decentralization efforts, geospatial intelligence should be used for verification and validation of claims from concessions or citizens regarding pollution, community mapping, and monitoring of land and resources," he added.

LMK also proposed a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) led by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) in collaboration with other stakeholders to accelerate nationwide adoption. "A partnership of this nature would be a catalyst for Liberia's growth and development," Mr. Jones said.

With more than 40 years of combined experience in public and private sectors, LMK emphasized that the consortium is well-positioned to support Liberia in implementing a national digital mapping program. The experts stressed that such a program would enhance governance, improve urban management, and attract investment.

"The use of geospatial intelligence is no longer optional--it is essential for a modern, competitive, and economically vibrant Liberia," Mr. Jones concluded, urging swift government action to integrate the technology into national development planning.