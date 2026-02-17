Liberia: LIS Director Cautiously Congratulates 55th Legislature

As recorded in the Daily Observer's story lifted on May 13, 2013, (see Daily Observer's complete story below) the Government of the United States suspended support to the Liberian Legislature for a number of reasons. It can be recalled that the U. S. Ambassador Deborah R. Malac wrote a communication addressed to the Speaker J. Alex Tyler and Pro Temp Gbehzongar Findley (both of whom are currently serving as senators). Though the communication was dated May 1 and submitted to the leaders of the legislature, nothing was heard of it until the Daily Observer lifted the contents of the letter.

On May 15, 2013, then Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor wrote Pro Temp Findley and Members of the Liberian Senate flagging submission of the communication. In her communication referenced JHT/SS-BC/LS/032/'13/RL, asserted: I present my compliments and wish to bring to your attention, a Newspaper article written by the Daily Observer on Monday, May 13, 2013, VOL. 14. NO., under the caption, "U.S SUSPENDS SUPPORT TO LEGISLATURE."

Distinguished Colleagues, I am of the opinion that this letter raises many critical issues which need to be discussed by the Liberian Senate...In my consideration, whatever may have attended the said letter, it stands to be reason to request that same is brought to the full attention both of individual senators as well as the Plenary of the Senate for our scrutiny, discussion and where applicable, take necessary and timely action."

Details of the communication's contents were revealed to the public. As read in the account, the Ambassador outlined several reasons which informed her country's decisions to suspend support to the legislature, including auditing of the legislature and taking ownership of its modernization plan.

This analysis however focuses on the part that has to do with "modernization ownership." Amb. Malac communication, arising out of evaluation of its Legislative Strengthening Program, questioned the "willingness of individual legislators and the legislature as a whole to dedicate their own efforts to greater accountability, transparency and other aspects of legislative modernization."

The USAID sponsored evaluation, among other things, stressed that the Liberian Legislature saw the Legislative Strengthening Program (LSP) and its attending results to be responsibility of the National Democratic Institute (NDI), which was implementing the program. The letter emphasized that, instead, legislators, rather than owning what benefitted their own institution in particular and the nation in general, considered it a 'U.S. Thing'.

The Ambassador concluded that the LSP could have achieved more towards modernizing, which results would also have been sustained, had lawmakers taken greater ownership. Consequently, the Ambassador regretted that conditions and actions or inactions as exhibited by legislators were not more conducive to the U. S. Government's continued support.

The core of this brief analysis points to the fact that the Liberian Legislature, which passes on the national budget for president's action (approval or veto), passed budgets since 2009, when it approved its own modernization program, without any significant budgetary support for modernization. The legislature largely appropriated USD50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand United States Dollars), and at times, which was managed largely by the Chairman on Ways, Means & Finance Committee of the Senate.

So, one can understand why Ambassador Malac questioned..." willingness of individual legislators...to dedicate their own efforts to greater...legislative modernization." It became impossible to fathom why lawmakers couldn't appropriate for their own modernization programs under its own Joint Legislative Modernization Committee (JLMC) which formulated the Legislative Modernization Plan with assistance from key international partners.

Sadly, this critical issue raised by the United States's Embassy near this Capital nearly 13 years ago persisted until 2026 when the 55th Legislature appropriated more than US1.5m in the current budget for the undertaking of modernization programs.

While it is not known what modernization undertaking this first conspicuous appropriation may be spent for, but everyone knows the Liberian Legislature is bereft of serious modernization programming, even after the first branch of government approved and adopted its own modernization program in September of 2009, nearly 17 years ago.

Africa's oldest legislative body is yet to be digitized as torn up papers and other legislative instruments litter in the repository in the form of hard copy materials. A bicameral website which is to serve as the medium through which the public can access legislative instruments online still remains elusive.

Appropriation of US$1.57m in the 2026 National Budget is a 'statement of intent' for the 55th Legislature to, in practical terms, prioritize modernization and reforms in the truest sense of the expressions, as it has commenced doing since sitting in 2024.

While there is a thin line between modernization and reform, the 55th Legislature has not only commenced focusing on modernization, but critical reform, as evidenced by (systems) audits of the Senate earlier and the House later, conducted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC). The LIS can attest to the fact, that such comprehensive audits of the Senate and House are unprecedented in the accountability and transparency existence of the Liberian Legislature.

These are marks of what one may term 'serious' legislature. A serious legislature in context is that legislative body that undertakes, amongst other things, once-in-an-existence endeavors. Not only are these, serious endeavors, but stamp of a legacy-builder leadership's trademark. While it is undebatable that other leaders then, did their utmost, however, when what has been craved long by partners and citizens, which has evaded an institution, it becomes landmark and remarkable.

It is therefore the anticipation of supporters of legislative modernization and reform, that this action which the U. S. Ambassador urged the legislature to perform nearly 13 years ago - "owning of their own modernization", must be sustained. Those of us who have been following lapses in legislative modernization, can only imagine what will be achieved should this statement of intent be institutionalized up to the expiration of the 55th Legislature.

The way to lead is to act where other have slacked. Cautious congratulations to the 55th Legislature, as we urge you to do more and more consistent with the Alliance's ARREST Agenda - covering all three branches of government under the canopy of good governance, encapsulating accountability, transparency, openness, reforms and integrity.

Reflection-2013: From LIS Press-Clipping Folder:

U.S. SUSPENDS SUPPORT TO THE LEGISLATURE

- Calls for Audit by GAC

By J. Burgess Carter, Daily Observer

Published on Monday, May 13, 2013

"The United States government has announced that it is cutting off support to its Legislative Strengthening Program, being managed through the National Democratic Institute (NDI), unless stronger reform and oversight mechanisms are put in place. The program aims to enhance legislative capacity for lawmaking and oversight responsibilities, with a focus on accountability, transparency and efficacy and supports the Legislature's 2009 Joint Legislative Modernization Plan (JLMP).

This latest US decision was conveyed to the Liberian Legislature in a communication dated May 1, 2013, and addressed to the President Pro tempore of the Senate, Gbehzongar Findley, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alex Tyler and signed by U. S. Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Deborah R. Malac.

Ambassador Malac informed the legislature that her government's decision was prompted by a recent final evaluation of United States Aid for International Development (USAID), which cast uncertainty over the legislature's interest in and commitment to the "the goals of this program."

"Prior to considering future engagement on legislative modernization, the United States hopes to see stronger reform and oversight mechanisms in place such as the legislature agreeing to be subject to audit by Liberia's General Auditing Commission (GAC) or Internal Audit Secretariat", the U. S. Government said.

The communication further called for provision of adequate funds for the Legislative Budget Office (LBO) and Legislative Information Service (LIS) in the Government of Liberia's annual budget. It also urged significant action and progress toward "the rationalization of permanent and personal legislative staff (such as a request to the Civil Service Agency to conduct a rigorous staffing review), and adopting of a meaningful Code of Conduct that applies to the legislature."

Ambassador Malac emphasized U.S. readiness to support the modernization and strengthening of the Legislature. "We recognized that the legislature is a key institution for expressing the hopes and aspirations of the Liberian people, prioritizing and mobilizing Liberia's development efforts, and providing responsible check and balance on the power of the executive and judicial branches of government. We regret that current conditions are not more conducive to our continued support."

In its evaluation, USAID, among other things found that legislators considered the program and its result to be NDI's responsibility, rather than their own, and concluded that the program could have achieved more towards the JLMP and the result would have been more sustained, if legislators had taken greater ownership and shared more proactive responsibility for it.

The evaluation further raised questions about the willingness of individual legislators and the legislature as a whole to dedicate their own efforts to greater accountability, transparency and other aspects of legislative modernization."