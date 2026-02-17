Liberia: Ex-Timber Workers Protest Over U.S.$7.1m Salary Arrears

Scores of former timber and forestry workers staged a protest on Monday, February 16, 2026, in front of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, demanding the payment of long-outstanding salary arrears totaling US$7.1 million.

The protesters accused Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan of failing to honor government commitments to more than 23,000 former workers across Liberia.

Speaking on behalf of the demonstrators, national spokesperson James Johnson said the arrears, which have accumulated over more than two decades, are owed to former timber, construction, and allied forestry workers in Montserrado County and 15 other counties.

He claimed that successive governments have repeatedly engaged with the workers but have yet to settle the full payments.

"This money is not new. It has been outstanding for over 20 years. We were supposed to be paid last year and this year, but nothing has happened," Johnson told reporters.

Johnson alleged that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai had instructed the Ministry of Finance to settle the arrears in full rather than in installments, but the directive has not been implemented.

He said that while the arrears were reportedly included in the 2025 National Budget, only US$500,000 was released to the workers--a sum he described as "grossly inadequate" to cover 23,000 beneficiaries.

"Imagine giving US$500,000 to be shared among 23,000 people. That is not justice," Johnson said, adding that the remaining balance reportedly remains in government accounts.

The protesters also accused the finance minister of repeatedly postponing meetings with their leadership, citing international travel and other official engagements as reasons for the delays.

They traced the origin of their claim to 2006, when former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf reportedly acknowledged the government's obligation to settle liabilities left by defunct timber companies. Disagreements over disbursement methods stalled the process for years, the group said.

In August 2025, led by National Chairman J. Robert Dubasi, the group petitioned the National Legislature, reiterating their demand for full payment and citing repeated assurances from executive officials. The protesters said they met President Boakai on June 11, 2025, during which he reaffirmed his commitment to ensure the workers were paid.

Responding to the petition, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon had urged the workers to formally document their claims to enable legislative action.

"We cannot act on verbal complaints alone. Put everything in writing, submit it properly, and we will take it to the floor for investigation," Speaker Koon told the group at the time, promising to engage colleagues and relevant authorities once the documentation was submitted.

As of Monday evening, the protesters vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration throughout the week if the Ministry of Finance fails to address their concerns.

"We elected this government with the hope that our suffering would end," Johnson said. "We will not give up until every dollar owed to the former timber workers is paid."

Meanwhile, Daniel Nyakonah, a communications consultant at the Ministry of Finance, in his response, indicated that during the assembly, some protesters directed insults toward the Minister of Finance and other government officials.

According to him, a few individuals became disorderly, verbally harassed staff, and obstructed MFDP employees from entering the premises. The Liberia National Police responded promptly to restore order and ensure safe access to the building.

Nyakonah added that the Union is demanding the immediate cash payment of more than US$6.5 million in arrears.

"Last year, he said, the Government of Liberia paid US$500,000 toward this obligation, and in the current fiscal year's national budget, an additional US$500,000 has been appropriated to further reduce the outstanding balance."

Despite these ongoing efforts, Nyakonah claimed that the group assembled today and continued to direct insults at the minister and other officials, disregarding the government's demonstrated commitment to addressing the matter in a responsible and structured manner.

"Liberia's total public debt currently stands at approximately US$2.8 billion, with domestic debt amounting to US$1.2 billion - nearly equivalent to the national budget. In fact, claims from court judgments alone amount to US$98.2 million," he said. "Given the country's limited fiscal space, the government has developed a structured payment plan to meet this obligation over time. If the government were to immediately pay all outstanding debts, there would be no funds available to pay teachers, healthcare workers, police officers, and other essential public servants."

He said for these reasons, demands for exclusive or immediate payment without consideration of the broader national financial situation are neither fair nor realistic. The government remains committed to honoring its obligations while safeguarding the stability of essential public services and the overall economy.