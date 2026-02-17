Liberia: Mandell Family Expands Support to St. Mary's With Supplies, U.S.$5,000 Grant

Sanniquellie — American lawyer and philanthropist Paul Mandell, accompanied by his 17-year-old daughter Kate Mandell, has renewed his commitment to education in Liberia with a fresh donation of school supplies and a US$5,000 grant to St. Mary's High School in Sanniquellie.

The latest contribution follows Mandell's visit to Liberia last November, during which he donated educational materials to the same institution. Returning this week with his daughter, the Mandell family presented additional supplies--including books, pads, pencils, electronic learning games, and soccer balls--to students and administrators.

Addressing the students, Kate Mandell, a junior at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland, said she was inspired to visit Liberia after seeing photographs and videos her father shared from his previous trip.

"I hoped to see the school for myself and meet the students," she told the gathering, expressing joy that her father was able to make time for the journey. She added that she looks forward to returning to Liberia and continuing her connection with St. Mary's.

Beyond the donated materials, the Mandell family announced a US$5,000 grant to support the school's programs and development initiatives.

Paul Mandell, a graduate of Yale Law School, is also known in Liberia's legal community for his role in helping to establish the Liberia School of Law (LSL)--the country's second law school. For more than 70 years, the government-run law school at the University of Liberia was the nation's only legal training institution.

Mandell said his motivation for supporting the founding of LSL stemmed from his belief that well-trained lawyers are essential to strengthening the rule of law, promoting democratic governance, and fostering inclusive development in societies like Liberia.

The donation ceremony drew notable figures connected to both St. Mary's and the Liberia School of Law. Retired Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Sr., an alumnus of St. Mary's and a fellow member of the LSL Board of Trustees, thanked the Mandell family for supporting his alma mater.

St. Mary's Principal Jericho Dorwazia also expressed gratitude for what he described as the Mandell family's continued commitment to the school's growth.

Also present was Kwame Clement, President of the Liberia School of Law, who previously practiced law alongside Mandell in the United States.

For students at St. Mary's, the visit was more than a donation--it was a reminder of the power of global partnerships and the impact of sustained support for education in rural Liberia.