Liberia: Weah Drags Boakai Into Mercedes-Benz Saga, Accuses Lerc Boss of Acquiring Stolen Vehicle

Monrovia — Former President George M. Weah has accused Claude J. Katta, Chairman of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), of purchasing a stolen Mercedes-Benz, a vehicle Weah claims was given to his former driver. The dispute has quickly escalated into a political controversy, drawing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's name into the narrative and sparking a broader debate about patronage and accountability in Liberia.

A Dispute That Turned Political

Weah posted on WhatsApp: "My car, a Mercedes-Benz, was stolen and has been found with Mr. Claude J. Katta... The Police have been informed. Thank God."

He later added, "This guy Katta bought a stolen vehicle from my driver. The police need to investigate and return the stolen vehicle. The fact that they even changed the original documents of the car through dubious means is also criminal... Mr. Katta, you made an error. Try to correct it."

Weah emphasized that he had freely given vehicles in the past without controversy but insisted this transaction was unlawful. He also drew a political connection:

"Ask Mr. Katta since he been with Boakai from Vice President, President of the Senate, and up to present as President of the Republic of Liberia. Did Katta ever receive a Mercedes-Benz as a gift from his boss, Boakai?"

By invoking Boakai's name, Weah framed the dispute as a test of patronage politics and loyalty.

Gray Amplifies Allegations

Former lawmaker Acarous Gray, a known Weah ally, circulated a Ministry of Transport certificate dated August 2, 2024, listing the vehicle as a 2005 Mercedes-Benz E320 sedan registered to Weah, with a warning that altered documents were invalid. Gray accused Katta of tampering with the vehicle's registration.

Katta Rejects Claims

Katta dismissed the allegations as "false, reckless, and malicious," accusing Weah's allies of spreading misinformation:

"Former lawmaker Acarous Gray, along with elements within the CDC, has deliberately misled the public by spreading a false and defamatory narrative surrounding an alleged stolen vehicle."

He insisted there was no evidence linking him to the car and called the controversy "politically toxic, aimed at character assassination and public deception."

Alleged Owner Speaks

Mayango Govego, identified as the current owner, confirmed he legally purchased the car from William Lartey, Weah's former driver, on December 26, 2025, via Sendwave. Govego provided registration papers dated November 25, 2025, showing Lartey as the owner and insurance certificates issued in January 2026.

Govego said Lartey had received the vehicle from Weah as a gift for commuting purposes. He emphasized that all paperwork listed him as the legal owner and that Katta had no involvement in the transaction, contradicting Weah's claims.

Patronage Politics on Trial

The Mercedes-Benz saga has become less about the car and more about credibility, political loyalty, and the informal culture of asset transfers in Liberia. By questioning whether Boakai ever gifted Katta a vehicle, Weah highlighted concerns about patronage networks and political favoritism.

For Boakai, the controversy is politically delicate. Though not directly implicated, his name has been drawn into the narrative, illustrating how personal disputes often escalate into political tests in Liberia.

Analysts say the episode also underscores the risks of informal generosity. While Weah has freely given vehicles during his presidency, undocumented transfers create potential legal and political complications.

Investigation Pending

Weah has called on the Liberia National Police to investigate and recover the vehicle, while Katta's camp demands retractions and warns of potential legal action over defamatory statements. As of press time, authorities had not confirmed the opening of a formal investigation.

The Mercedes-Benz dispute, while centered on a single vehicle, has already stirred public debate, raised questions about accountability, and drawn the former and current administrations into a politically charged confrontation.

Broader Political Implications

The Mercedes-Benz saga underscores a recurring pattern in Liberian politics: personal assets, gifts, and perceived favoritism often become proxy battles for credibility and party loyalty. Analysts say this growing dispute could lead to both UP and CDC supporters interpreting the events through partisan lenses, reinforcing political polarization.

They noted that it demonstrates how Liberia's political landscape allows private disputes to quickly become public tests of accountability, patronage, and political credibility. The Mercedes-Benz may not decide an election, but the perceptions it generates could influence public confidence in leadership and institutional integrity.