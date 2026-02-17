Nigeria: NIMASA Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Maritime Growth, Shipyard Development

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reiterated its commitment to strengthening Nigeria's shipbuilding and shipyard development as part of efforts to deepen the blue economy and curb capital flight.

The agency gave the assurance during a stakeholders' breakfast meeting organised by the NIMASA with the theme "Dissecting the Issues, Challenges, and Prospects in the Shipbuilding Segment - Discussing Funding Models, Incentives, and Policy Support for Shipyards Growth."

Delivering the welcome address as Chairman of the occasion, the Executive Director, Operations, NIMASA, Fatai Taiye Adeyemi noted that shipbuilding remains a capital-intensive, cyclical and technically demanding sector that requires deliberate policy and financial interventions to achieve sustainable growth.

Represented by the Director, Marine Environment Management, Dr. Oma Offodile, he said the breakfast meeting was designed to provide a clear assessment of the structural challenges confronting the shipbuilding segment and to collectively agree on pragmatic funding models, incentives and policy options capable of driving competitive shipyard growth in Nigeria.

"Shipbuilding is a strategic pillar of Nigeria's maritime and blue economy aspirations. It is capital-intensive, technically demanding and highly competitive, which is why deliberate funding models, targeted incentives and consistent policies are critical. Through engagements like these, NIMASA is working with industry stakeholders to address structural constraints, build local capacity, curb capital flight and position Nigerian shipyards to compete sustainably, while supporting decarbonisation, job creation and our obligations at the International Maritime Organisation," he said.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director of Starz Marine Limited, Greg Ogbeifun, commended the federal government for the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, describing it as a strategic step towards unlocking the full potential of the maritime sector. He also called for deliberate government support for shipyard operators to enhance capacity, improve competitiveness and attract investment.

Earlier in their goodwill messages, shipyard owners in Nigeria expressed willingness to collaborate with NIMASA to curb capital flight and build local capacity within the sector. They emphasised the importance of targeted support, skills development and policy stability to enable shipyards compete effectively.