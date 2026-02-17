Nigeria: Custody - Sophia Momodu's Lawyer Warns Davido, Supporters Against Intimidation, Harassment

The "Unavailable" crooner approached the Lagos State High Court in Yaba, seeking joint custody of his first daughter, Imade, whom he welcomed with Sophia in May 2015.

Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, the law firm representing Sophia Momodu in her child custody dispute with singer David "Davido" Adeleke, has responded to the singer's public outburst directed at one of its partners, Ebelechukwu Enedah.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the "Unavailable" crooner approached the Lagos State High Court in Yaba, seeking joint custody of his first daughter, Imade, whom he welcomed with Sophia in May 2015.

Following Thursday's court session, the 33-year-old singer alleged on his X page that Mrs Enedah referenced his late son, Ifeanyi, during cross-examination. Ifeanyi died in October 2022.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Davido, who reportedly lost his composure following the courtroom provocation, stated that he immediately confronted Mrs Enedah, accusing her of acting in an unprofessional and incompetent manner.

The Osun-born singer further described her as "the worst lawyer" he had ever encountered, claiming she was not learned.

Law firm warns

In response, the firm issued a statement signed by its management and board of partners, which it published on its X page on Monday.

The firm condemned Davido's public remarks about Mrs Enedah and warned both the singer and his supporters against further attacks.

The firm maintained that it remained resolute and fully committed to pursuing justice in accordance with the law.

The firm statement read in part: "Our attention has been drawn to all manner of inflammatory public statements chiefly engineered by a Nigerian Afrobeat artiste via social media directed at our Partner, Mrs Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, arising from her professional conduct in a custody matter presently pending before a court of competent jurisdiction in Lagos State.

"That matter is sub judice. It will be decided by the court alone, on evidence and law, and no amount of media commentary will sway that process or our approach to the case. In keeping with the highest professional conduct, no statements on the substance of the case will be issued by us."

Intimidation

Furthermore, the firm pledged to deploy every lawful measure available to resist any attempt to intimidate counsel or undermine the integrity of judicial proceedings.

It maintained that any individual who engages in conduct designed to obstruct or interfere with the administration of justice would face the full consequences prescribed by law.

"However, if legal practitioners are to be threatened, intimidated, or exposed to harassment outside the courtroom for asking questions, testing evidence, or discharging their professional duty to their clients, then the very foundation of justice is imperilled.

"The administration of justice depends upon fearless advocacy. When counsel is forced to weigh personal safety against professional duty, the rule of law itself is weakened. It will not begin with us", added the firm.

Additionally, the firm urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and legal practitioners worldwide to speak with one voice in condemning what it described as an "aberration and a gross violation of the legal profession."

Case withdrawal

This newspaper reported that Davido announced he had withdrawn the case following developments in the courtroom.

He clarified that he never sought full custody of his daughter, but merely requested a joint custody arrangement.

Davido also emphasised that there was no winner in the legal dispute between him and Sophia.

The custody battle over Imade began after a series of public and private disagreements between her parents.

At one point, Sophia suggested on Snapchat that she might change Imade's surname to Momodu, explaining that she had played both parental roles in the child's life.

This followed an earlier grievance she expressed in 2021, when she said she felt hurt that Imade took Davido's surname instead of hers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Backstory

In response, the Grammy-nominated singer alleged that Sophia rejected a N200 million apartment he purchased in 2021 within a gated estate in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He noted that the property included amenities such as a swimming pool and uninterrupted power and water supply, and was intended to provide Imade with proper care and comfort.

Davido also stated that he bought a Range Rover SUV for Imade and her mother to meet their transportation needs, including school commutes.

He claimed that in 2023, he was informed by Imade's school that she had been absent for two weeks. When he contacted Sophia, she told him the SUV had developed a fault, while the child had not been attending school.

The singer further alleged that, despite his repeated efforts to provide a stable and comfortable life for their daughter, Sophia continued to treat him with unwarranted hostility, actions that, he said, caused him emotional distress.