Kenya: Aviation Workers Suspend Strike After Deal With Government

Nairobi — Aviation workers have suspended their strike after reaching an agreement with the government, paving the way for the resumption of normal airport operations.

In a statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said it signed a return-to-work formula with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), ending the Air Traffic Control (ATC) staff strike that had disrupted operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

KAA said the breakthrough followed a mediation meeting led by Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, with participation from the Ministry of Labour, KAA, KAWU and the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The strike began after the lapse of a seven-day notice issued by KAWU to KCAA over grievances including stalled collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations, poor working conditions and contract conversions.

The industrial action disrupted flights nationwide, forcing airlines such as Kenya Airways and Jambojet to reschedule services and causing delays for passengers.

KAA said operations are now normalising across all airports and advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight schedules.