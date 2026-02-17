Ghana: No Bed Syndrome in Our Hospitals Must End Now

editorial

Another Ghanaian has died not because his injuries were beyond treatment, not because help was impossible, but because there was "no bed."

The now familiar and chilling phrase, "No Bed Syndrome," has claimed yet another life, this time a hit-and-run victim reportedly turned away by three major hospitals after the incident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra last week Monday.

Let us be clear: this is not merely a systems failure. It is a moral failure.

When the Chairman of Parliament's Select Committee on Health, Mark Kurt Nawaane, describes the situation as "highly unacceptable," he is right. But unacceptable must mean more than regrettable. It must mean actionable, urgent, and intolerable in a country that prides itself on progress.

The advice by Dr Nawaane to grieving families from "No Bed deaths" to seek legal redress through the Medical and Dental Council and the Health Facilities Regulatory Authority is important.

Accountability matters. But let us pause and ask: should a bleeding accident victim's survival depend on whether their family has the knowledge, money, and emotional strength to initiate legal proceedings?

The right to emergency healthcare is not optional. It is fundamental.

"No bed syndrome" has lingered in our national vocabulary for far too long. It is the polite term we use to mask a brutal reality; patients transported from one hospital to another while their conditions deteriorate, families begging for intervention, medical staff overwhelmed by inadequate infrastructure and staffing.

Dr Nawaane identifies poor inter-hospital communication as a contributing factor. That is an indictment in itself. In 2026, with digital systems, mobile technology, and health information platforms available, how can hospitals within the same city fail to coordinate bed availability? How can emergency services operate without a centralised, real-time referral system?

This is not rocket science. It is leadership.

The promise of reform under the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, also known as Mahama Care, offers some hope.

Parliament's approval of GH¢2.9 billion for claims, infrastructure, equipment, and specialist training is significant. Investment in MRI machines, specialist training, and regional hospital upgrades is long overdue. Strengthening facilities outside the capital could ease the pressure on overcrowded urban centres.

But funding announcements cannot resurrect the dead.

For us at The Ghanaian Times, the issue is not only infrastructure. It is systems management, emergency protocols, triage discipline, and decisive coordination.

Even in facilities with limited beds, emergency stabilisation is a basic obligation. The Ghanaian Times insists that a patient in critical condition must first be treated, then referred -- not redirected like a misplaced parcel.

We must also confront an uncomfortable truth: normalisation breeds complacency. The phrase "no bed syndrome" has become so routine that it no longer shocks us. It should.

If families must now consider litigation as part of emergency response planning, then something is deeply broken.

Ghana cannot aspire to middle-income prosperity while tolerating a healthcare culture where access depends on availability rather than urgency.

For us, "no bed" should never mean no care. Not for accident victims. Not for mothers in labour. Not for children in distress.

The death at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle should not become another statistic buried beneath bureaucracy and budget lines. It should be a turning point.

Because in healthcare, a bed is more than furniture. It is the difference between life and death.

And in a functioning system, life must always come first.

