THE Office of the National Chief Imam has announced that the 2026 Ramadan fasting will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026, if the moon is sighted a day earlier (Wednesday, February 18, 2026).

It said if the moon is rather sighted on Thursday, February 19, 2026, then Friday, February 20, 2026, shall automatically be the first day of Ramadan 2026.

The Executive Secretary of the Office of the National Chief Imam, Alhaji Osumanu Seidu, said this in a communiqué issued at the end of the 32nd Annual National Ramadan Conference held in Takoradi of the Western Region from January 29 to 31, 2026 and copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

delegates to deliberate and communicate the agreed date for the sighting of the moon for the 2026 Ramadan fasting.

It said the first day for the sighting of the moon shall start on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, when Sha'ban will be 29 days, and if sighted, Thursday, February 19, 2026, then it shall be the first day of Ramadan.

If not sighted, Thursday, February 19, 2026, shall be the 30th day of Sha'ban, and then Friday, February 20, 2026, shall automatically be the first day of Ramadan 2026.

On drug abuse, the conference described the menace as a growing national emergency, destroying the lives of many young people. It called for a coordinated and holistic response involving religious leaders, traditional authorities, teachers, parents and health professionals.

The communiqué further addressed non-interest banking, noting that Muslims in Ghana expect meaningful opportunities from its introduction by the Bank of Ghana. It said the system offers a "Delegates finally resolved that The communiqué said a sub-committee was appointed by the National Chief Imam or his representative should announce the commencement of the 2026 Ramadan Fasting on national television or any other television station in the country, in consultation with other stakeholders. Meanwhile, the cutoff point is 9:00 pm for the sighting of the moon," the communiqué stated.

The conference also urged the government to ensure that Science, Sheikh Dr Sharubutu Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools are located in areas accessible to Muslim communities.

It stressed that access to quality technical and scientific education is critical to national development and must be equitable.

According to the communiqué, modern technology, science and applied mathematics remain vital tools for developing countries. Delegates called for a renewed focus on these institutions, noting that well-sited STEM and TVET schools would expand opportunities for young people, reduce graduate unemployment and contribute f financial services consistent with Islamic principles and provides alternative financing options outside the conventional interest-based framework.

The conference also encouraged Muslims to take advantage of products such as Musharaka (partnership) and Mudaraba (profit-sharing), which could help promote social justice and reduce income inequality.

BY TIMES REPORTER

