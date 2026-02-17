Ghana: IGP Promotes 12,000 Police Officers ...Clears All Backlog

A TOTAL of 12,802 police officers have been promoted between January to the first week of February 2026.

The elevation, which ranged from Lance Corporals to Chief Inspectors, are backlog of promotions with many dating back to the last five to 10 years. This was made known to the media after several requests to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat.

According to the IGP's Secretariat, the promotions were mainly administrative and special recommendations which were in line with the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (Constitutional Instrument 76).

Regulation 37 of CI 76 makes it clear that promotion in the Ghana Police Service shall be by promotion examination, seniority and length of years served, subject to satisfactory performance assessment of good conduct; or special recommendation based on meritorious acts of bravery or valour in the prevention of crime or outstanding performance of duty.

Media assertions

Earlier in the week, sections of the media claimed the promotions in the service had been fraught with nepotism.

However, the IGP's Secretariat dismissed such assertions, insisting that all the promotions were supervised by the various units, districts, divisional and regional commanders across all 25 police regions across the country.

"Information was sent to all the units, districts, divisional and regional commanders across all the 25 police regions in the country to submit names of officers who were due for promotion and that was how the administration arrive at that.

"Moreover, promotions in the Police Service cannot be solely done by the IGP as the CI 76 makes that clear," it underlined.

Breakdown of promotion

The Secretariat said about 11,900 officers who fell within the lower ranks were elevated one step of their ranks ahead while 600 of them were also based on special recommendations.

