Ghana: Construction of Eastern Corridor Road to Resume Fully - German Ambassador

CONSTRUCTION of the Eastern Corridor road is set to regain full momentum following the fulfilment of conditions under the bilateral debt restructuring agreement between Ghana and Germany, the German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, has said.

He explained that the bilateral agreement, signed in November 2025, had cleared obstacles created by Ghana's IMF programme and paved the way for full resumption of construction works, which had experienced a period of near standstill.

Mr Landshöft disclosed this during a visit to the construction site of Lot 1 of the Eastern Corridor Road, a 64-kilometre stretch linking Tema and Akosombo, as well as the project's main camp near Afienya.

According to the Ambassador, the full resumption of the project would allow the workforce to increase from about 450 to as many as 900 workers. This he explained would accelerate construction progress by up to threefold, delivering faster connectivity, more employment opportunities and tangible economic momentum for Ghana.

The project is being implemented by German construction firm INZAG and supported by the German Export Credit Guarantee, Euler Hermes, with a loan exceeding €220 million. The total value of the project is estimated at more than €250 million.

Mr Landshöft described the road project as a symbol of the strength of German-Ghanaian partnership, saying it demonstrated what could be achieved through cooperation focused on world-class infrastructure and sustainable economic development.

He said his visit had provided first-hand insight into the high level of professionalism and quality assurance on site, noting the use of state-of-the-art laboratories, modern construction methods and dedicated pedestrian and safety infrastructure to meet international engineering standards.

The Ambassador also highlighted the project's social impact, stating that women were being actively integrated into the workforce, with about one-third of the current labour force being female, including welders, heavy machinery operators and members of the leadership team.

He expressed appreciation to the Government of Ghana, particularly the Ministries of Roads and Highways and Finance, for their cooperation in advancing the project.

