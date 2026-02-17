Ghana: Sekondi-Takoradi to Enjoy Improved Water Supply By May 2026 - Minister

THE long-standing water shortages in Sekondi-Takoradi will soon be over as rehabilitation works on the Daboase Water Treatment Plant near completion.

The Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, said the government was fully aware of the persistent water challenges in the metropolis and remained determined to resolve them.

He assured residents of Sekondi-Takoradi, as well as surrounding industrial and commercial establishments, that the government was committed to addressing the outstanding issues and ensuring the timely completion of the project.

For years, residents have struggled with inadequate water supply due to population growth and rapid urbanisation, which have rendered the existing treatment facility insufficient.

With expansion works about 98 per cent complete, the minister gave the assurance that by May 2026 the plant would be fully operational, providing sufficient water to improve livelihoods in the beneficiary communities.

Mr Adjei said the upgraded plant would increase water production from six million to 22 million gallons per day to meet the metropolis's growing demand.

He noted that the current output of 16,000 gallons per day was grossly inadequate, describing it as "woefully inadequate to meet the needs of a growing metropolis like Sekondi-Takoradi".

He also expressed concern about the challenges faced by the Ghana Water Company Limited in treating water polluted by illegal mining activities. According to him, the company spends huge sums of money beyond what should be spent to make water safe for consumption.

The minister therefore called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the government's fight against galamsey, which he said continues to bedevil the country.

The Project Manager, Vlad Falup, said the team was in the final testing phase, with six pumps installed and ready to convey water to Takoradi.

"We are currently testing the equipment to confirm its readiness for water treatment," he said.

