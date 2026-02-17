Ghana: NPP to Establish Policy Unit As Part of Rebuilding Strategy

THE New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced plans to establish a dedicated policy unit as part of a broader internal restructuring aimed at rebuilding the party.

This is also to reposition the party and make it stronger for the 2028 general elections.

The initiative was unveiled by the party's newly elected presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during a post-election thanksgiving service on February 15, 2026, at the UPSA Auditorium.

He said the policy unit would refine, coordinate, and promote the party's alternative governance proposals to Ghanaians, while enhancing the NPP's capacity to present credible programmes ahead of the polls.

He explained that this move would run alongside organisational reforms at national, regional, constituency, and grassroots levels to build a stronger and more motivated campaign machinery.

Addressing party executives, Members of Parliament, former ministers, regional and constituency officers, polling station executives, and grassroots organisers, Dr Bawumia described the thanksgiving service not as a personal victory celebration but as the symbolic close of one phase of party reform and the beginning of a new chapter focused on rebuilding.

He urged members to embrace forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity following the internal elections, noting that political contests often leave emotional and organisational strains.

Historically, the NPP has relied on party committees, think tanks, and ad-hoc policy teams to develop its proposals.

However, Dr Bawumia noted that recent electoral cycles and internal reforms have highlighted the need to modernise party structures, professionalise policy development, and present clear alternative programmes to the electorate.

He said electoral victory in 2028 would not be automatic, but would require discipline, hard work, and constituency-level engagement to regain public trust.

Dr Bawumia also placed the party's rebuilding effort within a national context, calling for political restraint, national healing, and responsible governance. He warned against intimidation, vengeance, or score-settling, emphasising that democracy should be inclusive and that leadership must assure all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, that they are safe, respected, and valued.

Dr Bawumia pledged his full commitment to the party's rebuilding process, calling on volunteers, youth organisers, women's groups, and elders to recommit to service, institutional respect, and belief in the Ghanaian people.

Moreover, he described the establishment of a policy unit, the reorganisation of party structures, and the nationwide engagement strategy as central to restoring credibility, unity, and competitiveness ahead of the 2028 general election.

The thanksgiving service thus marked the formal launch of a policy-driven, reform-focused phase in the party's history.

BY TIMES REPORTER

