Ghana: State Housing Company Issues Final Warning to Encroachers Nationwide

THE State Housing Company Limited (SHC) has issued a final notice to individuals and organisations occupying or developing its lands and properties without valid documentation, warning that unauthorised activities must cease immediately.

The warning follows a nationwide land audit conducted by SHC, which revealed widespread encroachment and unauthorised development on its properties, hampering the company's ability to provide quality and affordable housing for Ghanaians.

A statement, issued by the Public Relations Department of the Company and shared with The Ghanaian Times, said the enforcement notice was issued in collaboration with the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, in line with the government of Ghana's directive to protect state assets.

The statement also reminded the public that State Lands are protected under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), and that unauthorised occupation constitutes both civil and criminal offenses.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

It further invited encroachers to report to any SHC office within 21 days for verification and possible regularisation, subject to planning and zoning requirements, warning that failure to comply will result in legal action, demolition of unauthorised structures, recovery of lands, and collaboration with State security agencies to enforce compliance.

Members of the public were also advised to conduct due diligence and verify all land and property transactions directly with SHC, adding that the company will not be liable for any losses arising from dealings with unauthorised individuals.

It urged them to visit the SHC Head Office at Ring Road West, Accra, contact any of its offices nationwide, call 0302-221422, or email info@statehousing.gov.gh for further information.

By: TIMES REPORTER

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q