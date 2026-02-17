Ghana: Death Toll in Okanta Fuel Tanker Explosion Rises to 5

MORE persons from the fuel tanker explosion accident at Okanta in the Nsawam Municipality of the Eastern Region last Saturday have been confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to five.

All two were said to have died while on admission at the Koforidua Government Hospital.

The fuel tanker caught fire before exploding at Okanta, a community near Nsawam, spreading to engulf other vehicles on the stretch.

Initial victims included two unidentified male charred bodies found at the scene and one unidentified body in one of the burnt vehicles.

Four other injured due to the blast had to be rescued by emergency services and were immediately rushed to nearby health facilities for medical attention.

The Ghana National Fire Service from Suhum and Nsawam was at the scene to douse the fire.

The fuel tanker loaded with petrol from Tema to Kumasi was on its way when the accident occurred on reaching a section of the road at Ntoaso on Accra-Suhum dual carriage.

The explosion with massive fireballs tore through the surrounding area engulfing six other vehicles and four motorbikes also got burnt beyond recognition.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) David Fianko-Okyere, of the Eastern Regional Police Command Public Affairs Unit said though authorities have not ruled out the possibility that the casualty figure could rise as emergency teams continue to comb through the wreckage of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion was yet to be officially determined, however preliminary investigation indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the bulk blasting and the fuel splashed on vehicles behind it.

Investigations by the Ghana Police Service and the National Road Safety Authority are expected to commence immediately to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said residents of Okanta and its surroundings have been advised to stay clear of the area to allow for unimpeded rescue and recovery efforts.

By: TIMES REPORTER

