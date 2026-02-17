Ghana: Cdd-Ghana Advocates Legislation to Curb Vote Buying, Political Corruption

The Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has called on the Attorney-General's Department to urgently develop legislation addressing the systemic drivers of vote buying and political corruption.

The centre urged Members of Parliament, stakeholders, and the public to pursue reforms through a coherent legislative framework to curb the monetisation of Ghana's electoral politics.

In a statement last Friday, CDD-Ghana noted public concern following reports of vote buying during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Ayawaso East Constituency.

The centre welcomed responses by the NDC National Executives, the Majority Caucus in Parliament, and the President, as well as commentary from civil society, media, and citizens.

CDD-Ghana stressed that while public interest and reform proposals, including a Private Member's Bill by the MP for Asante Akim North Constituency and advocacy by Occupy Ghana, are positive steps, any regulation of political and campaign financing must be evidence-based, inclusive, and aligned with international best practices.

Since 2004, the centre has raised concerns over the growing influence of money in politics. High campaign costs, opaque fundraising, and weak enforcement, it noted, increase risks of corruption, undermine democratic competition, and erode public trust.

A 2018 study with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy found that parliamentary campaign costs rose 59 per cent between 2012 and 2016, with candidates spending an average of GHS 389,803 (US$85,000).

CDD-Ghana has developed a roadmap for political finance reform, culminating in a model law reviewed by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and shared with the Attorney-General for consideration.

With support from the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the centre has begun consultations and will convene ten regional fora to discuss political finance reforms, including proposals from the Constitution Review Commission.

