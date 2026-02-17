Ghana: Greater Accra Mmdas Receive Relieve Items

The Greater Accra Regional Minister has distributed 100 streetlights each to 28 municipal assemblies, 10,000 birds to each constituency, and 10,000 apprenticeship tools to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for onward distribution to beneficiaries.

The birds' distribution form part of the Feed Ghana Programme, while the apprenticeship tools are intended for master craftsmen and tailor apprentices across the districts.

The streetlights are also expected to illuminate more communities under the minister's initiative.

Addressing the media at the ceremony in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mrs Linda Ocloo, said the "NkukoNkitinkiti," a flagship initiative under the Feed Ghana Programme, is aimed at revitalising the country's poultry industry and empowering households to produce fresh eggs and poultry products for local markets.

The minister stressed the project's strategic importance under the President's resetting agenda, which seeks to rebuild critical sectors of the economy and empower citizens to drive national development.

"This initiative is designed to rebuild critical sectors of our economy, empower Ghanaians to play a leading role in our national development journey," she stated.

She noted that the programme is expected to create meaningful employment opportunities for the youth and reduce reliance on imported poultry products.

Mrs Ocloo added that the National Apprenticeship Programme seeks to equip young people in the Greater Accra Region with practical skills and tools to enable them contribute to national development.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Apprenticeship Programme, Mr Nicodemus Dery, said the equipment distributed to young people was aimed at equipping them with practical skills and tools to support national development.

He said the programme is expected to benefit thousands of apprentices across the region, with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies responsible for ensuring timely and transparent distribution of the equipment.

"We know that behind every apprentice is a family with hope. And it's only together, and we putting our efforts together that we can build this country to the nation we all want it to be," he emphasised.

The National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, Mr Bright E.K. Demordzi, indicated that the programme, launched by President John Mahama in November 2025, is aimed at revitalising Ghana's poultry industry, which currently produces only five per cent of national demand. He said the remaining 95 per cent is imported at a cost of $300 million annually.

Mr Demordzifurther noted that the programme is expected to increase local production to 15 per cent, save the country $30 million annually, create direct and indirect employment, and expand domestic maize and soya bean value chains.

"This intervention prioritises youth- and women-led enterprises, small and medium poultry farmers, and farmers willing to comply strictly with animal health, biosecurity and extension guidelines," he underlined.

He added that the programme includes the selection and deployment of service providers, provision of feed and vaccines, and distribution of household birds to beneficiaries.

BY AGNES OWUSU

