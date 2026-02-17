Ghana: Philanthropist Provides Ablekuma Community With New Healthcare Facility, Borehole

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central, Mr Abdul -Latif Dan, yesterday inaugurated a Health facility and a borehole for the Ablekuma in the Greater Accra Region, to improve health care in the community.

The facility, called the Al -Tawabin Health Centre, aims to provide quality healthcare services to residents, addressing the long-standing issue of inadequate healthcare facilities in the area.

The health facility, financed by Abdul -Latif Alyafi, a philanthropist from Qatar, and implemented by Qatar Charity, is expected to serve more than 150,000 people in the municipality.

Commissioning the project in Accra yesterday, Abdul -Latif Dan said the facility would go a long way to improve on the health life of many citizens in the community.

He commended the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for his dedication to duty, saying that he had proven himself to be a trusted and reliable leader in helping to make the project a success.

"We will help you to freely operate in the country. I can assure you of that. My hard-working assembly men, I stand here to say a very big thank you to you all for your sacrifice in helping to make this project a success," he underlined.

The Member of Parliament also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the public for their unwavering commitment to the development of the constituency adding that they make good use of the project to ensure its sustainability.

"We are indeed proud of you and will make you proud students. Qatar Charity, a very wonderful organisation out there to transform lives. I say a very big thank you to the country director, the donor for giving us such a wonderful facility", he added.

Mr Alyafi in his address expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian government and community for their support in implementing projects aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

He said he was honoured to be part of the project, which was funded by a generous donation from one of his family members.

He praised Qatar Charity for their continuous support to the Ghanaian community, particularly in the health and education sectors, adding that his outfit was always open to support the Ghanaian community.

"This will also encourage Qatar Charity and other charities from around the world to support the community here. When they see the support of the government for such projects to sustain for the community," he said.

Moreover, Mr Alyafi announced plans to collaborate with the Qatar Charity to procure educational facilities for some Muslim communities across the country.

He thanked the Ghanaian government for its support and encouragement, saying it would motivate other charities to invest in the country.

He also appealed to the authorities in Ablekuma Central to maintain the health centre and ensure its continued operation.

BY AGNES OWUSU

