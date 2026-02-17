Ghana: Minister Expresses Sorrow Over Death of Gospel Legend Yaw Sarpong

17 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE family of the late Yaw Sarpong, led by the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Mr Bessa Simons, paid a formal visit to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Friday, to officially inform the sector Minister, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, of the gospel musician's passing and announce his funeral arrangements.

Receiving the delegation, Ms Gomashie expressed deep sorrow over the death of the celebrated gospel icon, describing his passing as a painful loss to the nation's Creative Arts industry and to the faith community.

"On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and the entire creative fraternity, the minister conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

"I was very sad when I heard that he had passed away," she said.

Recalling her long association my heart and thank God for what He has done for me," she said, underscoring the enduring spiritual impact of the musician's work.

Ms Gomashie observed that the loss comes at a significant cultural moment for Ghana, following UNESCO's recognition of Highlife music and ahead of the country's Heritage Month in March, which will feature performances celebrating Highlife and other classic Ghanaian genres.

"It is painful that they are leaving us at this time," she remarking that although Ghanaians often say "God gives and God takes," such expressions do little to ease the pain of losing loved ones.

Mr Bessa Simons, speaking on behalf of the family and MUSIGA, paid tribute to Yaw Sarpong's exceptional musical talent and leadership in the studio and on stage.

"Everybody knows Yaw Sarpong," he said. "There are only a few musicians who can stand and direct music effortlessly, even if they do not write it formally. He was able to do that with ease," he added.

She recounted the late musician's remarkable ability to transform and direct musical arrangements, describing him as a rare talent whose contribution to gospel and contemporary Ghanaian music will be remembered for generations.

Yaw Sarpong was widely regarded as one of Ghana's most influential gospel musicians, known for his spiritually uplifting songs and distinctive performance style that resonated across generations.

The meeting was attended by the Director for Culture and Creative Arts at the Ministry, Mr Divine Kwame Owusu Ansah, the Director of Finance and Administration, Mrs Christiana Akrong and other staff of the ministry.

BY TIMES REPORTER

