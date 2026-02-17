Ghana: Lands Ministry Cancels Uncompleted Public Land Transactions

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has announced that 8,160 public land lease applications processed between 2017 and 2024 have been reviewed following a presidential directive to halt such transactions.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra yesterday, the minister said the reviewed applications comprised 4,176 direct allocations, 2,799 regularisations, 19 allocations involving state bungalows, 108 land swap or public-private partnership arrangements, 795 subsequent transactions, and 263 fresh allocations.

Mr Buah explained that the directive was intended to safeguard public lands from abuse and restore discipline in land administration.

The review follows a January 10, 2025 directive by President John Dramani Mahama ordering the Lands Commission to suspend all public land transactions after procedural lapses were uncovered in several allocations.

"A number of these applications did not fully comply with the Lands Commission's internal procedures. These lapses undermined transparency, accountability, and public trust," the minister noted.

He disclosed that all uncompleted transactions in the affected categories have been cancelled and applicants will be notified.

"Completed transactions will undergo a case-by-case review and any allocation found to have breached due process will be revoked," he underlined.

Additionally, Mr Buah outlined a series of reforms to address the challenges identified. These include revising and standardising the Public Land Application Form, introducing stricter internal procedures at the Lands Commission, and requiring mandatory written approval from the minister before any public land allocation is granted.

He mentioned that a Public Land Protection Task Force would be established to prevent encroachment and unauthorised development.

Although the temporary ban on public land transactions has been lifted, the minister stressed that all future allocations must strictly comply with the new reforms.

"Public lands are vested in trust for the people of Ghana and must be managed in the public interest," he reiterated.

Mr Buah further disclosed that a committee has been constituted to review public land leases across all 16 regions of the country. It is chaired by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Yusif Sulemana.

Other members include Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South and Chairman of the Lands Committee; Prof. Bruce Kofi Banoeng-Yakubu; Prof. Kwame John Esq.; and Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh.

BY TIMES REPORTER

