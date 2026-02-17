Ghana: Govt Committed to Strengthening Aviation Sector - Minister

THE Minister for Transport, Joseph Nikpe, has reiterated government's commitment to strengthening Ghana's aviation sector through sustained legal reforms, infrastructure investment and improved regulatory oversight to position the country as a leading aviation hub in West Africa.

He said the establishment of a robust legal framework, including the separation of airport management from regulatory oversight, had strengthened accountability and efficiency in the aviation sector and was already bearing fruits.

Mr Nikpe made the remarks in Accra at the official launch of activities marking the 40th anniversary of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), which will be celebrated in May 2026. The event also coincided with the Aviation Security Culture Week.

According to him, the passage of the Ghana Civil Aviation (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 906), further aligned Ghana's aviation regime with international conventions and protocols.

The Minister noted that the Kotoka International Airport, and these included the construction of a new air traffic control tower and a connecting concourse linking Terminals 2 and 3 to ease congestion during peak hours.

Government had demonstrated its commitment to civil aviation through sustained investment in modern infrastructure, including advanced air navigation and surveillance systems, air traffic management facilities, training centres and aviation security technology to ensure safe and efficient operations within Ghana's airspace.

Mr Nikpe said major infrastructure projects were currently underway. He added that regional airports were also being upgraded to meet international standards and support pilot training programmes.

He commended the GCAA for its performance, noting that the Authority was adjudged the best-performing state-owned enterprise in 2023, ranking first among 60 SOEs.

Mr Nikpe encouraged staff to actively support the anniversary activities and reaffirmed government's plans to re-establish a national airline, expressing confidence in the GCAA's role in ensuring high standards of aviation safety and security.

On his part, the Director-General of the GCAA, Rev Stephen Woford Arthur, called on staff of the Authority to see themselves as custodians of its legacy and architects of its future as it marked 40 years of regulatory oversight and air navigation service delivery.

He said the milestone offered an opportunity for reflection, renewal and recommitment to the highest standards of aviation safety, security and regulatory compliance.

Rev Arthur said although the Authority had faced challenges over the years in the area of financing, equipment acquisition, manpower and technological upgrades, the dedication and collaboration of management, staff and stakeholders had enabled it to overcome those difficulties and remained on course towards becoming a world-class aviation regulator.

He expressed appreciation to the Government, stakeholders and retirees of the Authority for their contributions.

The Director-General also thanked President John Dramani Mahama and the Ministry of Transport for the confidence reposed in him and reaffirmed GCAA's commitment to continuous learning, innovation and investment in staff to sustain aviation safety and security in Ghana.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

