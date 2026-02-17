Ghana: Nsawam Hospital Receives Support From Prison Officers

OFFICERS of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison donated assorted cleaning materials and provisions to the Nsawam Government Hospital to mark Valentine's Day.

The items meant for the Hospital's Children's ward, comprising toiletries, mops, wipes, detergents, bottled water, soap, biscuits, chocolates and water bottles, were presented at a brief ceremony held at the hospital in Nsawam on Saturday.

Presenting the items to the hospital at Nsawam on Saturday, Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP), Sherrita Martha Quist, said the gesture was aimed at promoting hygiene and supporting healthcare delivery for children receiving treatment at the facility.

She said the initiative formed part of efforts by officers of the Ghana Prison Service to demonstrate compassion towards vulnerable groups in society. Valentine's Day, she noted, provided an opportunity to extend care and support to patients, particularly children, who require a clean and safe environment to aid their recovery.

Chief Superintendent Quist stated that the donation was made on behalf of the Regional Commander and officers of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, underscoring their commitment to supporting community institutions and advancing public health.

Receiving the items on behalf of hospital management, the Clinical Co-ordinator, Dr Richard Letsa, expressed appreciation for the support, describing the gesture as timely and beneficial to the hospital's infection prevention efforts.

He said the materials would contribute significantly to maintaining hygiene standards in the children's ward and enhancing patient care.

Dr Letsa noted that the hospital records high patient attendance and consumes substantial quantities of medical and sanitary supplies, making such donations valuable in easing operational pressures.

He disclosed that the facility attended to about 170,000 out-patients last year, adding that its infrastructure had not undergone any major expansion despite increasing demand.

According to Dr Letsa, the community has outgrown the hospital's current capacity, creating an urgent need for infrastructure development to enable the facility to serve residents more effectively.

He called on the government to consider expanding the hospital to improve service delivery and reiterated his gratitude to the prison officers for their solidarity and compassion towards the children and patients on Valentine's Day.

FROM RAYMOND APPIAH AMPONSAH, NSAWAM

