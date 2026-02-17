Ghana: Gta Marks National Chocolate Week With Cocoa Heritage Outreach At Achimota Shs

THE Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, has called on students of Achimota Senior High School (SHS) to embrace Ghana's cocoa heritage as the consumption of locally produced chocolate.

She made the call during her visit to Achimota SHS in Accra on Friday, as part of activities under the National Chocolate Week celebration aimed at strengthening the link between tourism, education, culture and national development.

The GTA CEO said the visit was not a routine school engagement but a deliberate effort to help students understand where chocolate comes from before purchasing it from shops and malls.

Mrs Houadjeto noted that although Ghana was globally recognised for producing some of the finest cocoa beans, only a handful of students had visited cocoa farms to witness the cultivation process.

She explained that Ghana produced both conventional and organic cocoa, grown through careful natural processes to ensure quality. After harvesting and drying, she noted, the cocoa was supplied to manufacturing companies for processing into premium chocolate products enjoyed around the world, adding that a significant percentage of the world's most expensive chocolates were made from Ghanaian cocoa.

She highlighted the health benefits of natural cocoa, stating that it was rich in antioxidants that enhanced memory, concentration and alertness when consumed in moderation.

Touching on environmental sustainability, the GTA CEO stressed that cocoa production depended on healthy soil, forests and water bodies, and urged the students to protect the environment as a way of safeguarding Ghana's heritage and future.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Authority in charge of Marketing and Special Duties, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, added that the engagement reflected the GTA's commitment to nurturing young minds and promoting patriotism, innovation and responsible citizenship.

As part of the visit, the authority donated boxes of Golden Tree chocolates to the school to promote the consumption of locally made cocoa products.

In appreciation, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, Mr Anthony Nii Adjetey Adjei, thanked the authority for the gesture and described the visit as both educational and inspiring. He encouraged students to take pride in Ghana's cocoa heritage and to support local industries that contributed to national development.

The Girl's Senior Prefect of the school, Cleopatra El Husseini, also expressed gratitude to the GTA for selecting the school for what she described as an impactful visit. She said the interaction had broadened the students' understanding of the cocoa value chain and inspired them to appreciate the role cocoa played in Ghana's development.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

