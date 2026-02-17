Ghana: Didi Dramani Excited About Win Over Kotoko

17 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Didi Dramani, has shared his delight after the team's narrow victory over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Phobians played the Porcupine Warriors in a tough Week 22 fixture of the ongoing 2025/26 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

A solitary strike from Baba Adamu in the first half propelled the Phobians to victory despite finishing the contest with 10 men.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Didi Dramani praised his players, saying they dominated the game from the start.

"We studied the team; we appreciated their strength and our strength. I think we controlled the game right from the beginning. We looked a bit destabilised when we had the red card, and then we needed to manage the situation at that moment. At halftime, we had the moment to change our structure," Didi Dramani said.

Following the win against Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak have moved to third place in the Ghana Premier League standings on 39 points, just five behind league leaders, Medeama SC.

