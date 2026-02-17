Nigeria: No, Popular Islamic Preacher Menk Is Not Giving Away Money to Nigerians for Ramadan

No, popular Islamic preacher Menk is not giving away money to Nigerians for Ramadan

IN SHORT: Mufti Ismail Menk, a popular Islamic preacher from Zimbabwe, is not giving away money to Nigerians for the holy month of Ramadan. There is no proof of such giveaways on any of his social media accounts.

Mufti Ismail Menk is giving away money to Nigerians for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, according to several Facebook posts.

Menk is an Islamic scholar, motivational speaker, and social media preacher from Zimbabwe.

One post reads: "As part of his Ramadan humanitarian outreach, Mufti Ismail ibn Musa Menk is providing ₦100,000 cash assistance to Nigerians in support of welfare and community empowerment during the holy month of Ramadan."

Other versions of the post claim that he is giving out N150,000 (about US$110).

The posts encourage users to click on the attached link to receive the money.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. Some Muslims give gifts during Ramadan.

The start of Ramadan depends on the sighting of the new moon, which is expected to fall around 18 February 2026.

But is there any truth to the claim? We checked.

It's a scam

Menk has millions of followers across his social media accounts and posts regularly. If he were giving away money for Ramadan, he would've announced it. But we found no such posts on any of his official accounts.

The link in the posts led us to a basic-looking webpage with an image of Menk and the supposed giveaway. We clicked on the "get now" button, which took us to a short form requesting our banking details. Scammers often use this tactic to collect the user's personal information, which they may use for fraud and identity theft.

A major red flag was when we entered fake details and were allowed to proceed. The last step required us to share the site link with five groups or 15 friends on WhatsApp to receive a confirmation message. These posts are a classic example of engagement bait. They ask people to share, comment, or like to increase their visibility and reach, and direct traffic to the site.

Always be careful of posts that promise financial rewards in the name of prominent individuals, government entities or private organisations. If it is not on the person's or organisation's verified social media account, it may be a scam.