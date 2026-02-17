Nigeria: House in Closed-Door Session, As Lawmakers Refuse to Rescind Decision On E-Transmission

17 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — The House of Representatives has been forced into a closed session following the decision of the lawmakers not to rescind their decision on electronic transfer of election results.

Recall that the Green Chamber had voted for real-time and mandatory electronic transmission of election results during the electoral amendment.

However, the Senate recently held an emergency plenary but refused to mandate e-transmission, opting instead for a controversial amendment that leaves the process to the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the emergency plenary on Tuesday, when the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen put it to vote to rescind their decision on e-transmission, he got a resounding "No".

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.