Nigeria: House in Closed-Door Session, As Lawmakers Refuse to Rescind Decision On E-Transmission

Abuja — The House of Representatives has been forced into a closed session following the decision of the lawmakers not to rescind their decision on electronic transfer of election results.

Recall that the Green Chamber had voted for real-time and mandatory electronic transmission of election results during the electoral amendment.

However, the Senate recently held an emergency plenary but refused to mandate e-transmission, opting instead for a controversial amendment that leaves the process to the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the emergency plenary on Tuesday, when the Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen put it to vote to rescind their decision on e-transmission, he got a resounding "No".

Details later...