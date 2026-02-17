Ghana: Russian Embassy Responds to Alleged Sexual Misconduct By Supposed Russian Citizen in Ghana

17 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ghana has addressed reports linking a supposed Russian citizen to an incident involving some Ghanaian women.

This comes after several media outlets reported that the man allegedly lured the women, secretly filmed them during sexual encounters, and shared the videos online, sparking public outrage across social media.

Many Ghanaians, women's rights groups, and advocacy organizations have condemned the acts, calling for stronger protection of privacy and strict enforcement against non consensual sharing of intimate content.

In its post, the embassy said it was aware of the reports and is monitoring the situation closely, but it did not confirm the identity or nationality of the individual involved.

"The Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Ghana has taken note of the reports in the Ghanaian media on the alleged involvement of a supposedly Russian citizen engaged in sexual activities with some Ghanaian women and recorded and circulated those acts without consent," they noted.

