Ghana: Cocobod Management , Senior Staff Take Salary Cuts Over Liquidity Challenges

17 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced salary reductions for its Executive Management and Senior Staff as part of measures to address ongoing liquidity challenges in the cocoa sector.

In a press release dated February 16, 2026, the Board stated that the decision takes effect from Monday, February 16, 2026, and will remain in force for the rest of the 2025/26 crop year.

According to the statement, Executive Management has taken a 20 percent cut in salaries, while Senior Staff have accepted a 10 percent reduction.

Management explained that the move is in recognition of the current financial difficulties facing the cocoa industry.

It said the salary cuts are part of broader cost-cutting measures aimed at reducing overall expenditure and aligning costs with revenue.

The statement added that other steps being implemented include procurement cost reductions and a staff rationalisation exercise to ensure financial stability within the organisation.

