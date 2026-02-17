Ghana: GFA, Ghana Police Move to Transform Tesano With Modern Community Pitch After Key Exco Decisions

The Football Association, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has initiated plans to construct a modern community football pitch at the Police Depot School in Tesano, Accra, as part of a strategic effort to strengthen grassroots infrastructure and expand opportunities for young footballers.

The initiative was confirmed following the GFA Executive Council meeting held in January, which brought together all ten Regional Football Association chairmen to deliberate on key developmental priorities.

Infrastructure expansion, particularly at the Colts and community level, emerged as a central pillar of the FA's long-term vision under its "Power to the Youth" strategy.

Funding for the project will be sourced from financial rewards earned through Ghana's participation in the African Inter-Schools Football Championship.

Once completed, the facility is expected to transform the Police Depot School grounds into a modern, multi-purpose football venue that will serve both students and the wider Tesano community.

The project will provide a safe and structured environment for talent identification, training and competitive football at the grassroots level.

The initiative also builds on high-level engagements between GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and Criminal Investigation Department Director-General Lydia Donkor, whose discussions in August 2025 explored avenues for collaboration between football authorities and national security institutions to promote youth development and community engagement.

The Tesano pitch project forms part of a broader package of Executive Council decisions aimed at strengthening the foundations of Ghana football.

Through targeted infrastructure investment and strategic partnerships, the FA continues to create pathways for young talents while expanding access to quality football facilities across.