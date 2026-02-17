Ghana: Samini to Perform At Gomoa Easter Carnival - Kwame a Plus Announces

17 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Member of Parliament(MP) for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has announced that reggae and dancehall musician Samini will perform at the upcoming Gomoa Easter Carnival.

The MP has disclosed that the artiste had visited his office to officially confirm his participation in the annual event, describing the development as good news for residents and music fans.

He stated that Samini will perform on Day Two of the carnival, scheduled for Friday, April 2, 2026, at the Ekwamkrom Community Park in Gomoa.

He noted that the performance is expected to bring excitement, energy, and entertainment to patrons of the event.

He encouraged the public to take part in the festivities and support the event.

The Gomoa Easter Carnival is a community celebration aimed at using music as a tool to enhance local economy.

