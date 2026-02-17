Nigeria: Electoral Bill Debate Sparks Another Rowdy Session At Reps

The House of Representatives has gone into another round of rowdy session over the Electoral Bill.

The move to amend provision of the Electoral Amendment Bill raised uproar among members.

This even after the executive session held to resolve issues.

Lawmakers had disagreed over a motion seeking to rescind the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

Trouble started after Francis Waive, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Rules and Business, moved a motion for the House to reverse its decision on the bill which was passed on December 23, 2025.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, had put the motion to a voice vote. While the "nays" were louder than the "ayes", he ruled that the ayes had it, a development which triggered protest.

Abbas subsequently called for an executive session.

Details later...