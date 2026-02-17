Nigeria: Ramadan - Senate Begins Session for Election Timetable Flexibility

17 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Muideen Olaniyi

The Senate has commenced an extraordinary sitting scheduled to consider adjustments to the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill following the release of the 2027 general election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The House of Representatives is expected to have begun similar session where crucial decisions would be taken on important national issues.

According to a notice issued by Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, the review is prompted by concerns that the proposed presidential and national assembly election dates coincide with Ramadan, which could affect voter participation.

The recommittal of the Bill seeks, among other matters, to reduce the statutory notice period for elections from 360 days to 300 days, allowing for greater flexibility in scheduling and alignment with national considerations.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.