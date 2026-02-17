Nigeria: Ramadan - Senate Begins Session for Election Timetable Flexibility

The Senate has commenced an extraordinary sitting scheduled to consider adjustments to the Electoral Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill following the release of the 2027 general election timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The House of Representatives is expected to have begun similar session where crucial decisions would be taken on important national issues.

According to a notice issued by Prof. Jake Dan-Azumi, Chief of Staff to the Speaker, the review is prompted by concerns that the proposed presidential and national assembly election dates coincide with Ramadan, which could affect voter participation.

The recommittal of the Bill seeks, among other matters, to reduce the statutory notice period for elections from 360 days to 300 days, allowing for greater flexibility in scheduling and alignment with national considerations.