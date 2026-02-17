Nigeria: Police Detain Journalist Over Story About Niger Gov's Aide

17 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote

Police have detained a journalist, Ahmed Isah Sakpe, popularly known as Ahmed Lee, over alleged cyberbullying and defamation against a Niger Government official.

Sakpe, who works with Prestige FM, a Minna-based radio station, is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Niger State Police Command.

The arrest followed a complaint by Mohammed Gimba, a protocol aide to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago.

The complaint reportedly stemmed from a press statement published on Crusader Radio Facebook platform, which Sakpe manages.

The statement issued by a youth group allegedly addressed a political crisis in the Niger South Senatorial District.

The reporter was detained after he was invited on Monday by the police following the complaint.

According to the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the arrest followed a petition by one Dabban alleging falsehood, defamation and cyberbullying.

Abiodun said the matter is under investigation and Sakpe would be charged to court.

"On February 16, 2025 the accused was invited and arrested based on a complaint received from one Dabban bordering on alleged falsehood, defamation of character and cyberbullying. The complaint is being investigated and the case will soon be charged to court," he said.

In December, the International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria had listed Governor Bago in its 'Book of Infamy' over alleged violation of press freedom.

Musikilu Mojeed, IPI President, had said Bago was added to the list for ordering the closure of Badeggi 90.1 FM, a radio station in Niger, in August.

He said Bago's decision was "undemocratic, unconstitutional and unacceptable," adding that both IPI and Mohammed Idris, minister of information and national orientation, had intervened without success.

"The matter remains unresolved. For this reason, Governor Bago is hereby listed," Mojeed had said.

