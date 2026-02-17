Nigeria: Reps Stage Walk Out As Protest Continues Over Electronic Transmission

Some members of the House of Representatives have walked out of the green chamber in protest against the move to rescind the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment bill.

Trouble started after Francis Waive, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Rules and Business, moved a motion for the House to reverse its decision on the bill which was passed on December 23, 2025.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, had put the motion to a voice vote. While the "nays" were louder than the "ayes", he ruled that the ayes had it, a development which triggered protest.

Abbas subsequently called for an executive session, but that did not resolve the issue as the house was plunged into another rowdy session.

The lawmakers continued their protest over Clause 60(3) which deals with compulsory electronic transmission of results.

They stood on their feet and prevented the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, from continuing with the proceedings.

Eventually, aggrieved members walked out of the plenary.