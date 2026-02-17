Ghana: Kwame Dadzie Championed for Me to Get Ghc13,000 Cedis From Ghamro - Kwaw Kese

Musician Kwaw Kese has credited journalist Kwame Dadzie for helping him secure a royalty payment of GHC 13,000 from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHMRO).

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the artiste explained that Kwame Dadzie informed him that he had money owed to him at GHAMRO and encouraged him to follow up.

According to him, the intervention led to the release of the funds.

Kwaw Kese stated that the payment was made about two to three years ago.

He indicated that the amount represented royalties accumulated over nearly two decades of his music career.

He recalled that the cheque was presented to him by Rex Omar, a veteran musician and former chairman of GHAMRO.

Despite acknowledging the payment, Kwaw Kese expressed dissatisfaction with the sum.

He questioned whether the figure accurately reflected the level of airplay and public use his music has received in Ghana over the years.

He compared the royalties to earnings from digital streaming platforms, noting that some of his older songs generate similar or higher revenue within shorter periods.

He observed that certain international platforms pay him more frequently.

GHAMRO is the body mandated to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of musicians and other rights holders for the use of their works on radio, television and other public platforms.