Nigeria: Again, East Africans Dominate Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

It was another clean sweep by tested and trusted runners from East Africa as the 2026 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday as over 25,000 athletes converged on Nigeria's commercial capital for Africa's premier road race.

Kenyan sensation, Ezra Kering, powered to victory in the male category, breasting the tape in an impressive 2:11:55 to claim the coveted $50,000 first prize.

Uganda's Lomoi Samuel followed closely in 2:11:59, earning $40,000 for second place while fellow Ugandan, Namutala Lumbasi, completed the podium sweep with a strong finish in 2:12:25, taking home $30,000.

In the women's race, Ethiopia reigned supreme as Dinke Meleka surged to victory in 2:37:36, demonstrating poise and power to secure the championship title. Kenya's Cheyech Daniel finished a close second in 2:37:43, while another Ethiopian, Zewdalem Getaw, placed third with a time of 2:38:59.

Amid the elite international competition, Boyi Solomon, emerged as the first Nigerian to cross the finish line, drawing loud applause from the home crowd and underscoring the growing strength of long-distance running in Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the organizers for delivering yet another seamless and globally acclaimed event.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, the Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade.