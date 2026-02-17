Nigeria: Ikorodu City Stun Enyimba - El-Kanemi End Plateau Utd's Unbeaten Run

Title contenders, Ikorodu City, piled more misery on Enyimba after they stunned the former African champions 1-0 in yesterday's Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 26 match in Aba.

Joseph Arumala's strike in the 29th minute was enough to earn his side the crucial away victory as the hosts failed to respond.

Meanwhile, Plateau United's unbeaten run under new coach Gbenga Ogunbote ended yesterday in Maiduguri where they were defeated 1-0 by El-Kanemi Warriors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Elsewhere, 3SC came from behind to beat Warri Wolves 4-2 at the Lekan Salami Stadium. Peter Ita put the visitors ahead as early as the 7th minute. However, Sodiq Ibrahim kicked off the fightback for 3SC with the equaliser in the 10th minute. Lucky Emmanuel put the home side in front for the first in the 29th minute and Desomond doubled the lead before the break.

On resumption, Stephen Amos put the match beyond Wolves with the fourth goal in the 70th minute but Othuke Egbo reduced the deficit for the visitors in the 86th minute.

Struggling Kano Pillars managed to force Kwara United to a 1-1 draw in Ilorin after new signing Luis Dadong drew them level in the 79th minute. JohnMark Atule had put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute of the match.

While defending champions, Remo Stars, fought back to draw 1-1 with Abia Warriors in Akure, Rangers edged Wikki Tourists 2-0 at the "Cathedral" just as Katsina United defeated Nasarawa United 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.