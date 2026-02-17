Nigeria: Blue House Wins El-Amin Int'l School Inter-House Sports Festival

The Blue House emerged as the overall best performer in the just concluded 32nd edition of El-Amin International school Minna inter-house sports festival with a total of 124 points.

They were followed closely by Maroon House who finished second with 109 points, while the Green House ended in third position with 88 points.

In football and volleyball, Green House finished first with 15 points in each event, while Purple House emerged best in basketball with 15 points.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Executive Director of the school, Dr. Muhammad Babangida, said sporting activities have been integrated into the school's curriculum as a way of nurturing talents and keeping the children fit.

"You can never underestimate the importance of sports in national development. That is why it is good to expose our children to various sporting activities so that they grow better in any area they are good in and represent us better", he said.

Meanwhile, professionals in the sports sector who graced the final of the Games also called on the governments at all levels to pay attention to grassroots sports as a strategy for talent discovery and nurturing.

The Inter-house sports featured various sporting events including football, volleyball, basketball, the 50-meter dash, skipping race, and 100-meter race, among others.