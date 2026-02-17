Nigeria: FC Basira Tame Kada Warriors 1-0 in Lafia

FC Basira secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Kada Warriors in a thrilling Nigeria National League Matchday 8 encounter played over the weekend at the Lafia City Stadium.

The decisive moment came when midfield maestro, Abubakar Yusuf, calmly converted from the penalty spot after a KADA Warriors defender handled the ball inside the box.

The goal sparked a dominant spell for the hosts, with the midfield trio of Abubakar Yusuf, Sani Ibrahim, and Chia Wilson dictating the tempo and piling pressure on the visitors in search of a second.

The Warriors' hopes suffered a major setback just before halftime when midfielder Shola Collins was shown a red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men for the remainder of the contest.

After the break, KADA Warriors returned with renewed determination, pressing hard for an equaliser despite their numerical disadvantage.

However, Basira's defence stood firm, repelling wave after wave of attacks and denying the visitors any clear-cut chances.

At the final whistle, FC Basira celebrated a crucial 1-0 win, a result that keeps them firmly in second place in Conference C of the Nigeria National League.

Basira now shift focus to their next fixture, as they travel to the FCT to face City FC Abuja on February 21.