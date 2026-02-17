Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Confers With Leaders of Kenya and Burundi, Advances Continental Priorities

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has intensified Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement at the continental level, holding high-level talks with regional leaders on shared African priorities and cooperation.

The Prime Minister announced that he held productive discussions with William Ruto, President of Kenya, focusing on strategic continental issues and areas of mutual interest.

The talks centered on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing regional integration, and aligning efforts on broader African development agendas.

In addition, Prime Minister Abiy personally congratulated Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi, on assuming the Chairpersonship of the African Union.

He expressed confidence that the Union would continue advancing unity, cooperation, and collective progress under Burundi's leadership.

"We discussed a range of key issues and opportunities for closer cooperation and regional engagement," the Prime Minister shared on his social media page, underscoring Ethiopia's continued commitment to proactive diplomacy and collaborative solutions to continental challenges.