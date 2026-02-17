Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Confers With Leaders of Kenya and Burundi, Advances Continental Priorities

16 February 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has intensified Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement at the continental level, holding high-level talks with regional leaders on shared African priorities and cooperation.

The Prime Minister announced that he held productive discussions with William Ruto, President of Kenya, focusing on strategic continental issues and areas of mutual interest.

The talks centered on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing regional integration, and aligning efforts on broader African development agendas.

In addition, Prime Minister Abiy personally congratulated Évariste Ndayishimiye, President of Burundi, on assuming the Chairpersonship of the African Union.

He expressed confidence that the Union would continue advancing unity, cooperation, and collective progress under Burundi's leadership.

"We discussed a range of key issues and opportunities for closer cooperation and regional engagement," the Prime Minister shared on his social media page, underscoring Ethiopia's continued commitment to proactive diplomacy and collaborative solutions to continental challenges.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.