Nigeria: NSC Constitutes Organising Committee for 3rd-National Para Games

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has officially formed the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 3rd National Para Games, reaffirming its dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and the ongoing development of para-sports in Nigeria.

The National Para Games is an annual multi-sport event organised by the Nigerian Federal Government through the NSC. The Games offer a competitive platform for Nigerian men and women with disabilities, fostering excellence, healthy competition, and national unity through sport.

The Commission has now appointed a thirteen-member Local Organising Committee, comprising individuals of integrity, tasked with delivering a world-class Games. The Committee is chaired by Mrs. Thecla Opara, Director of the National Sports Festival & Para Sports Department, with Mrs. Hauwa Saibu serving as Secretary.

Other committee members include Raphael Odo, Mohammed Rabiu, Abdullahi Libata, Lambu Umar, Dr. Ozi Salami, Kola Daniel Adeyanju, Lanre Ogunjobi, Ebidowei Oweife, Issa Suleiman, and Asaba Pius.

The Commission's leadership has instructed the Committee to deliver the Games in an atmosphere of fair play and sportsmanship, in line with global best practices, as preparations intensify for what promises to be another significant edition of the National Para Games.

Sports earmarked for the 3rd National Para Games include Amputee Football, Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Canoe, Para Cycling, Para Karate, Para Powerlifting, Para Shooting, Para Soccer, Para Swimming, Para Taekwondo, Para Table Tennis, Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball, and Wheelchair Tennis.

The 3rd National Para Games is scheduled to take place from 26th March to 3rd April 2026, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, the same venue that hosted previous editions.

The inaugural event in 2022 featured over 4,000 para-athletes from 21 states competing across 15 sports, with Bayelsa State emerging as overall champions. The second edition saw expanded participation to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with Bayelsa State again clinching the championship title.

The National Sports Festival and Para Sports Department coordinates the Games in collaboration with the Nigeria Paralympic Committee (NPC) and other stakeholders to ensure smooth organisation and alignment with international standards.