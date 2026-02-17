Nigeria: Lagos Marathon - Medal Handout Halted Amid Safety Fears After Crowd Surge - Organisers

Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, have expressed regret and outlined plans for the re-distribution of medals following a "dangerous crowd surge" at the 10KM medal collection point on Saturday, February 14th. The incident led to the temporary suspension of medal issuance due to significant safety concerns.

In a statement released yesterday, the organisers extended their "deepest appreciation" to the tens of thousands of participants but acknowledged the "sincere concern" regarding the surge. The decision to halt medal distribution was taken "solely as a safety precaution to prevent potential injuries."

A key factor contributing to the congestion was identified as an influx of individuals attempting to access medals before the 10KM race officially began, alongside "unauthorised participants" using bibs from previous marathon editions. This "desperation to obtain medals" from illegal runners "significantly intensified congestion."

Nilayo Sports Management has now activated "robust plans for an immediate and orderly medal re-distribution exercise." Verified runners will be able to collect their medals by presenting their original race bibs at designated collection points, where "strict queuing protocols, enhanced volunteer presence, and reinforced security measures will be in place." A comprehensive schedule will be communicated shortly via official marathon channels.

Looking ahead, additional safeguards, including more trained volunteers, controlled queuing barriers, and strengthened coordination with security agencies, are being implemented to ensure smoother and safer post-race processes. An internal review of the medal distribution framework is already underway.

The organisers apologised "unreservedly to actual 10KM runners who were inconvenienced" and reaffirmed their commitment to resolving all outstanding medal collection concerns "promptly, transparently, and fairly," assuring that "every deserving finisher will receive their medal after due verification."