Liberia: Public Works Official Pushes Engineering Standards Reform At Esol Conference

-- Deputy Public Works Minister for Technical Services Prince Tambah has announced a series of regulatory reforms aimed at tightening construction standards and strengthening professional licensing in Liberia's infrastructure sector.

Speaking Feb. 11-14 at the 8th annual conference of the Engineering Society of Liberia (ESOL), Tambah said the government plans to introduce a unified national building code, enforce engineering licensing requirements and formalize road-design standards as part of broader infrastructure reforms.

"Engineering excellence, research and innovation must remain central to national development," Tambah told engineers, government officials and development partners gathered in Gompa.

New Rules Target Construction Quality

According to Tambah, the ministry is working with ESOL on measures intended to improve project safety and accountability through adoption of a national building code, standardized geometric design rules for roads, stronger inspection and enforcement systems and stricter licensing of engineers.

He said the reforms are meant to ensure that only qualified professionals undertake public works projects and to reduce risks associated with substandard construction.

The ministry also plans to align enforcement with the government's local-content policy, which requires at least 25 percent participation by Liberian firms and professionals in major projects.

Proposed National Engineering Policy

Tambah proposed drafting a National Engineering Policy with ESOL to guide education, research and public-private partnerships in the sector. He encouraged joint ventures between local and international contractors to promote skills transfer and technical capacity building.

He added that outcomes from the recent National Infrastructure Conference would help shape project prioritization and resource mobilization across the sector.

Professional Recognition

During the conference, ESOL honored Tambah with several professional distinctions, including Engineer of the Year 2025, an Outstanding Service Award and induction as a Fellow of the society for his service on its board of directors.

Organizers said the awards recognized his contributions to professional regulation and infrastructure development.

The four-day conference ended with calls for closer coordination between policymakers and engineers as Liberia pursues large-scale infrastructure expansion.