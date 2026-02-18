South Africa: Trump's Pick As U.S. Ambassador Arrives in Pretoria As Tensions Persist

Shaky relations between the US and South Africa face a key test as newly arrived ambassador Brent Bozell takes up his post in Pretoria.

The United States' newly appointed ambassador to South Africa, conservative media critic Brent Bozell, has arrived in Pretoria to take up his post, the US embassy confirmed on Tuesday, offering a fresh chapter in a relationship that has been under growing strain.

Bozell's arrival comes at a delicate moment, as ties between Washington and Pretoria have been increasingly tense since President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, with diplomatic disagreements and policy divergences testing what has long been an important partnership.

The Trump administration has also accused South Africa of perpetrating genocide against white South Africans - a claim that Pretoria has strongly rejected.

Trump first announced Bozell's nomination in March, shortly after expelling South Africa's ambassador to Washington over allegations he had been critical of US policy. Pretoria has yet to name a replacement, leaving a noticeable diplomatic gap between the two nations.

The ambassador-designate must still present his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa before formally assuming his duties. Neither the US embassy nor South Africa's foreign ministry has indicated when that ceremony might take place.

Conservative voice on the diplomatic stage

At 70, Bozell brings decades of experience from the world of media advocacy. He is the founder of the Media Research Center, a non-profit organisation that positions itself as a watchdog against what it describes as left-leaning bias in US news coverage.

Trump has praised Bozell's credentials, saying he "brings fearless tenacity, extraordinary experience, and vast knowledge to a nation that desperately needs it". Supporters see his appointment as a signal that Washington intends to take a more assertive stance in its dealings with Pretoria.

While Bozell has not yet outlined his diplomatic priorities publicly, his background and known positions suggest he could play a prominent role in shaping US messaging on key international issues - particularly those where Washington and Pretoria diverge.

Room for engagement

Among the most prominent sticking points is South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide - a move that has drawn sharp criticism from Washington. Bozell is widely reported to be a strong supporter of Israel, placing him at odds with Pretoria's recent diplomatic posture, including its expulsion of Israel's top diplomat over what it described as a "series of violations".

Relations have also been strained at the multilateral level. The Trump administration boycotted South Africa's G20 summit in Johannesburg last year and has not invited Pretoria to its own hosting of the forum this year - an unusual departure from established cooperation among major economies.

Yet, despite these frictions, the underlying economic relationship remains significant. The United States is South Africa's second-largest trading partner by country, after China, underscoring the mutual interest in maintaining constructive ties.

Bozell's arrival therefore presents both a challenge and an opportunity - a chance to reset dialogue, even as differences persist. With diplomatic channels now being reactivated, attention will turn to how effectively both sides can navigate their disagreements while preserving areas of cooperation.

The previous US ambassador, Reuben Brigety, stepped down in November 2024, shortly before Trump took office.

(With newswires)