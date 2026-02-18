Liberia: LiSA Unveils Five-Year Strategic Plan to Improve Quality of Goods and Services in Liberia

Monrovia, February 17, 2026: The Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA) has unveiled a comprehensive five-year business sustainability plan to elevate the quality of goods and services nationwide.

The plan, covering the years 2025 to 2029, was introduced on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, during a high-level roundtable meeting with public and private sector stakeholders at LiSA's new facility in Monrovia.

This launch is part of a weeklong series of activities culminating in the official commissioning of the authority by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing, Hon. Koakun Emmanuel Myers, Deputy Director General for Technical Services, announced that the meeting focused on modernizing Liberia's quality infrastructure to ensure the country's competitiveness in the global marketplace.

Myers outlined a series of events leading up to the launch, including the deployment of 26 staff members to Ghana for specialized training, with more staff expected to follow as LiSA expands its operational capacity.

The strategic plan aims to revamp standards development, assess the safety of locally traded commodities, strengthen conformity assessment and market surveillance, and expand consumer protection initiatives.

According to Myers, aligning with international best practices is essential for boosting the quality of locally produced goods and securing access to regional and global markets.

He confirmed that the official commissioning ceremony will take place on Thursday morning, presided over by President Boakai.