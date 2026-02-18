Nigeria: Canada-Nigeria Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Street Food Competition

18 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Esther Oluku

Diplomats, culinary entrepreneurs and media personalities gathered in Lagos for an evening of food, culture and commerce, as a local TV partnered with the Deputy High Commission of Canada in Nigeria to strengthen bilateral ties through food.

This year's Street Food Naija competition is the sixth in the series of competitions organised by a local TV and was themed: "Naija to The World".

The event which held in Lagos, brought together eight contestants from Nigeria's street food ecosystem in a competition of Nigerian-inspired dishes. Addressing guests, Canadian Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, emphasised that the evening, more than about sampling dishes, was also about building meaningful businesses and people-to-people connections between both countries.

"Tonight, we will not only be seeing and tasting. It is also a way to make sure that we are connected at a business level, that we're connected with the people, and that is very important to us," he said.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer of FoodBay and convener of the event, Femi Ogundoro, described the competition as a transformative enterprise designed to create economic value and impact for young Nigerians.

He explained that the show identifies ordinary Nigerian youths with culinary talent and provides them with exposure, mentorship and commercial opportunities capable of transforming their livelihoods.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.