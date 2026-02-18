Nigeria: Zamfara APC Condemns Destruction of Tinubu's Billboards

18 February 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has condemned the destruction of President Bola Tinubu billboards in Gusau.

The Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, made the condemnation in a statement issued in Gusau on Friday.

Idris stated that the activities could lead to political violence if not stopped. He said the Zamfara APC chapter had noticed the removal and destruction of all billboards with the posters of the president throughout the state.

"This erratic behaviour has been ongoing over time and it started with the clampdown on all APC billboards until when the party petitioned security agencies," Idris said.

Idris said, "On Wednesday, some sponsored thugs attempted to carryout such incivility on the president's billboard which also reflected the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle and Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, both former Governors and leaders of the party, which was installed in front of the Minister's Gusau personal residence. Luckily for the quick intervention of security personnel attached to the residence to prevent such vandalism.

He added: "The party, once again wishes to register with and implore security agencies in the state to stop such vandalism and disrespect to the president. "Enough is enough, the APC as peace loving party will not fold its arms allowing some disrespectful citizens to be carrying such illegal activities in the name of politics. We will not tolerate activities of some selfish politicians to encourage political violence." (NAN)

