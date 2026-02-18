Liberia Gets First Internationally Accredited State-of-the-Art Testing Center

Monrvia — iCampus Liberia has officially commissioned Liberia's first state-of-the-art international testing center accredited by Pearson VUE.

The newly inaugurated facility marks a significant milestone in Liberia's education and professional development sector, providing direct access to globally recognized certification examinations without the need for candidates to travel abroad.

Pearson VUE, a subsidiary of Pearson plc, is a global leader in computer-based testing services with more than 180 years of experience in education.

The company is widely respected for its rigorous assessments, innovative learning solutions, and trusted certification programs used by governments, institutions, and multinational corporations worldwide.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, iCampus Liberia Chief Executive Officer, Luther Jeke, said the establishment of the testing center demonstrates the institution's commitment to bridging Liberia's skills gap and aligning the country's workforce with global standards.

"This facility positions Liberia as a growing destination for professional excellence and international competitiveness," Jeke stated.

He emphasized that the center is the first of its kind in Liberia and is designed to provide a secure, technologically advanced, and learner-friendly testing environment.

According to him, the facility meets strict international requirements for exam delivery, data protection, and candidate verification.

Jeke disclosed that the center is equipped with modern computer systems to ensure the integrity and credibility of every examination administered in line with Pearson VUE's global standards for fairness, transparency, and security.

Beyond technology, he noted that the center prioritizes accessibility and flexibility by offering structured accommodations for candidates with special needs and scheduling options to meet diverse academic and professional timelines.

The center is expected to serve as a hub for world-class education and practical skills development. It will host globally benchmarked examinations, including IT certifications, cybersecurity credentials, project management certifications, cloud computing qualifications, and networking programs.

These certifications are increasingly critical in today's digital economy, validating practical competence and technical expertise while enhancing competitiveness in both local and international job markets.

"This center is a breakthrough moment for Liberia's education and professional landscape," Jeke added, noting that the initiative eliminates long-standing barriers faced by Liberians who previously had to travel to neighboring countries to sit for international exams.

"The new facility saves both time and financial resources." He further explained that the partnership with Pearson VUE reflects iCampus Liberia's broader mission to foster innovation, digital transformation and capacity building across the country.

Meanwhile, President of the Liberia National Student Union, James Washington, described the initiative as timely and transformative.

He said access to internationally accredited testing services will enhance workforce readiness and strengthen institutional credibility.

"The commissioning of the center aligns with the growing call for a modernized education system," Washington stressed. He added that the facility will help integrate global best practices into local institutions and stimulate greater interest in technology-driven careers.