West Africa: Opposition Party Executive Released After Spending a Night in Detention

The National Secretary General of the All People's Congress (APC), Lansana Dumbuya Esq, was detained on February 4, 2026, by the Sierra Leonean Police after delivering a public address during a gathering of APC supporters at the Atouga Stadium in Freetown on January 31, 2026.

In his speech, he reiterated the party's longstanding concerns about the conduct and outcome of the 2023 general elections, particularly the failure to publish disaggregated polling-station results. Dumbuya maintained that his remarks were intended to highlight issues of transparency and accountability within the electoral process, rather than to incite unrest or undermine national stability.

However, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Sierra Leone Police summoned Dumbuya for questioning over remarks he made in the speech. He reported to the CID alongside other senior party officials but was detained after several hours of interrogation. He spent the night in custody and was released the following day, February 5, 2026. His release came after lawmakers from the All People's Congress (APC), announced they were suspending their participation in parliamentary proceedings and demanded the unconditional release of their party's secretary-general.

Police officials have yet to publicly specify the legal charges he faces, even after his release. However, authorities describe the incident as stemming from concerns about public order violations and alleged breaches of the Political Parties Act No. 25 of 2022, particularly under Section 39, which regulates political speech and conduct.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) calls on the Sierra Leone Police to ensure full respect for due process and constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression The Foundation will continue to monitor developments and engage relevant stakeholders in support of the rule of law and democratic governance in Sierra Leone.